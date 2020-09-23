Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
AKZOY has been the subject of several other research reports. ING Group raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Akzo Nobel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.
AKZOY stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,782. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.17.
Akzo Nobel Company Profile
Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.
