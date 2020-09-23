Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AKZOY has been the subject of several other research reports. ING Group raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Akzo Nobel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

AKZOY stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,782. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.17.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

