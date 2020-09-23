Alacer Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALIAF) Receives $8.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Alacer Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALIAF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alacer Gold in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS ALIAF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.27. 858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,466. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87. Alacer Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the ÃÃ¶pler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

