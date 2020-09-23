Albireo Pharma (ALBO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ: ALBO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/18/2020 – Albireo Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2020 – Albireo Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $39.00 to $65.00.

9/8/2020 – Albireo Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/8/2020 – Albireo Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $50.00 to $79.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/8/2020 – Albireo Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/8/2020 – Albireo Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – Albireo Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo Pharma Inc., formerly known as BIODEL INC., is based in Boston, United States. “

8/19/2020 – Albireo Pharma was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/19/2020 – Albireo Pharma had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $64.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Albireo Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo Pharma Inc., formerly known as BIODEL INC., is based in Boston, United States. “

8/10/2020 – Albireo Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

8/8/2020 – Albireo Pharma was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/7/2020 – Albireo Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo Pharma Inc., formerly known as BIODEL INC., is based in Boston, United States. “

7/31/2020 – Albireo Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo Pharma Inc., formerly known as BIODEL INC., is based in Boston, United States. “

7/30/2020 – Albireo Pharma is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2020 – Albireo Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Albireo Pharma had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.63. 9,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,306. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $539.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Albireo Pharma Inc has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.27. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 722.91% and a negative return on equity of 82.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Albireo Pharma Inc will post -6.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 400,000 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $16,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Martha J. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $389,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $389,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,580 shares of company stock valued at $806,923. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 10.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the first quarter worth $185,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the second quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

