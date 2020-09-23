Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.48) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.79) and the highest is ($0.59). Albireo Pharma reported earnings of ($1.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($6.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.41) to ($4.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($7.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.41) to ($3.63). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.27. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 722.91% and a negative return on equity of 82.06%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALBO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

In other Albireo Pharma news, insider Martha J. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $400,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,751.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $16,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,580 shares of company stock worth $806,923. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALBO traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.70. 23,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 9.29. The firm has a market cap of $539.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.74. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

