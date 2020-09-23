Alchemint Standards (SDS) Trading Up 31.9% This Week

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $466,048.82 and approximately $549.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded up 31.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards’ launch date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars.

