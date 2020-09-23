Alchemy Pay (ACH) Achieves Market Cap of $15.22 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 40.2% against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $15.22 million and $34.63 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.80 or 0.00503307 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00073601 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00054892 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000870 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 917,281,168 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.