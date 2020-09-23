Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.85

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.85 and last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 5125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alector from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alector from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Get Alector alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $985.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.86.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 50.88% and a negative net margin of 775.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alector Inc will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alector news, insider Robert Paul sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,667.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the 2nd quarter worth $733,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Alector in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alector by 39.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 55,709 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alector by 18.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after buying an additional 42,594 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alector during the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.