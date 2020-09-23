Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) PT Lowered to $21.00

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) had its price target cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s previous close.

ALRS traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $18.83. 1,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,844. The company has a market capitalization of $328.23 million and a PE ratio of 10.12. Alerus Financial has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $58.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.48 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 14.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Alerus Financial will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.