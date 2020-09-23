ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.67.

ALRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

OTCMKTS ALRS opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.85. ALERUS FINL COR/SH has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $23.58.

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.48 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M3F Inc. increased its position in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 31.3% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 484,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after acquiring an additional 115,425 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 50.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 54,823 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 124.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 36,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 66.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 31,506 shares in the last quarter.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

