Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.91.

Several research firms have commented on AQN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities set a $17.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.28. 768,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,173. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $343.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.37 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.308 dividend. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 98.41%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 37.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,569,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,729,000 after buying an additional 3,968,106 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 45.3% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,520,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,448,000 after buying an additional 3,593,723 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,183,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,896,000 after buying an additional 963,142 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 28.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,103,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,660,000 after buying an additional 2,034,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,524,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,029,000 after buying an additional 23,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

