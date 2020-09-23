Algorand (ALGO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $56.17 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Algorand has a market capitalization of $313.95 million and approximately $56.17 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00002825 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, BitMax and CoinEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00040059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00227441 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00079276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.37 or 0.01479639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00203204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,509,900 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation

Buying and Selling Algorand

Algorand can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, CoinEx and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

