Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALIM. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

ALIM stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.24. The company had a trading volume of 18,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,933. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.44.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.14) by $1.63. The company had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

