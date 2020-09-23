All Sports 24 Hour Volume Hits $154,919.00 (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. All Sports has a total market cap of $4.90 million and $154,919.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $5.60, $24.43 and $7.50. During the last week, All Sports has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get All Sports alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00043690 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.31 or 0.04401907 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009514 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00056914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034369 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002189 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling All Sports

All Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $13.77, $33.94, $18.94, $24.43, $20.33, $50.98, $10.39, $5.60, $24.68, $32.15 and $7.50. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.