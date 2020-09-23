Allan Charlesworth Purchases 5,400 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) Stock

Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer Allan Charlesworth purchased 5,400 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$29.71 per share, with a total value of C$160,429.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$254,162.21.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded up C$0.42 on Tuesday, reaching C$29.97. 1,934,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 1-year low of C$15.27 and a 1-year high of C$53.79.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 2.3800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.53%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. CSFB restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.29.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.