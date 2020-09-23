Allegiant Travel (ALGT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ: ALGT):

9/18/2020 – Allegiant Travel had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $73.00 to $100.00.

9/17/2020 – Allegiant Travel was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/15/2020 – Allegiant Travel is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Allegiant Travel had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $130.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/8/2020 – Allegiant Travel is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2020 – Allegiant Travel was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/11/2020 – Allegiant Travel was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/4/2020 – Allegiant Travel was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/3/2020 – Allegiant Travel was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/30/2020 – Allegiant Travel had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $123.00 to $127.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ALGT traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.80. The stock had a trading volume of 677 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,498. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $60.06 and a 12 month high of $183.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -84.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.25.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($5.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.43). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total transaction of $13,341,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,431,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,339,721.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $123,115.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,813.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 190,870 shares of company stock valued at $24,208,483 over the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,515,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,515,000 after purchasing an additional 136,257 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 658,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,715,000 after purchasing an additional 30,009 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 211.6% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 427,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,673,000 after purchasing an additional 290,210 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 215.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,583,000 after acquiring an additional 196,776 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

