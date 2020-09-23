Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Allot Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allot Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Allot Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Allot Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of ALLT stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Allot Communications has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $329.95 million, a P/E ratio of -36.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allot Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,255,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Allot Communications by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Allot Communications by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Allot Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,612,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allot Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. 66.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

