AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Reaches $0.0200 on Major Exchanges

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $183,066.01 and $503.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, AllSafe has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00045570 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000196 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

