Almonty Industries Inc (TSE:AII) Insider Buys C$14,500.00 in Stock

Almonty Industries Inc (TSE:AII) insider Deutsche Rohstoff AG acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$14,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 23,154,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,429,681.92.

TSE:AII opened at C$0.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.56. Almonty Industries Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.28 and a 52 week high of C$0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.09 million and a P/E ratio of -6.28.

Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.39 million for the quarter.

Almonty Industries Inc engages in the mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. The company owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; and the Sangdong tungsten mine situated in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtre Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

