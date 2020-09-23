Almonty Industries Inc (TSE:AII) Insider Buys C$14,500.00 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2020

Almonty Industries Inc (TSE:AII) insider Deutsche Rohstoff AG acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$14,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 23,154,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,429,681.92.

TSE:AII opened at C$0.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.56. Almonty Industries Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.28 and a 52 week high of C$0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.09 million and a P/E ratio of -6.28.

Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.39 million for the quarter.

Almonty Industries Company Profile

Almonty Industries Inc engages in the mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. The company owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; and the Sangdong tungsten mine situated in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtre Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

