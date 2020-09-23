Almonty Industries Inc (TSE:AII) Insider Purchases C$11,210.00 in Stock

Almonty Industries Inc (TSE:AII) insider Deutsche Rohstoff AG bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$11,210.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,272,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,010,946.10.

AII opened at C$0.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.52, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.22. Almonty Industries Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.28 and a 52 week high of C$0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.09 million and a PE ratio of -6.28.

Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.39 million for the quarter.

About Almonty Industries

Almonty Industries Inc engages in the mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. The company owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; and the Sangdong tungsten mine situated in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtre Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

