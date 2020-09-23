Almonty Industries Inc (TSE:AII) Insider Purchases C$11,210.00 in Stock

Almonty Industries Inc (TSE:AII) insider Deutsche Rohstoff AG bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$11,210.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,272,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,010,946.10.

AII opened at C$0.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.52, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.22. Almonty Industries Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.28 and a 52 week high of C$0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.09 million and a PE ratio of -6.28.

Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.39 million for the quarter.

Almonty Industries Inc engages in the mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. The company owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; and the Sangdong tungsten mine situated in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtre Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

