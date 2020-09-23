ALQO (XLQ) Market Cap Achieves $3.12 Million

ALQO (CURRENCY:XLQ) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. ALQO has a market cap of $3.12 million and $30.00 worth of ALQO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALQO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0483 or 0.00000460 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ALQO has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00024646 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003568 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003697 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 73.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALQO Coin Profile

XLQ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. ALQO’s total supply is 65,539,764 coins and its circulating supply is 64,664,324 coins. The Reddit community for ALQO is /r/Alqo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ALQO’s official website is alqo.app . ALQO’s official message board is medium.com/@Alqo . ALQO’s official Twitter account is @ALQOCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ALQO

ALQO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

