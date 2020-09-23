Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:ALTA opened at $19.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $367.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.84. Altabancorp has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $31.27.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $31.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 million. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 32.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altabancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

