Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Stock Price Down 3%

Altiplano Metals Inc (CVE:APN)’s share price fell 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 63,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 million and a P/E ratio of -12.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10.

Altiplano Metals Company Profile (CVE:APN)

Altiplano Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring mineral properties in Canada and internationally. Its development projects include Farellon and Maria Luisa, which are copper-gold projects located in Chile. The company also owns interests in the Orogrande gold-silver project located in Idaho County, Idaho.

