Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMZN. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,319.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,128.99 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,567.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.30, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,219.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,641.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 31.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DRH Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $275,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

