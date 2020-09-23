Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of AMBC opened at $12.27 on Friday. Ambac Financial Group has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average of $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1,022.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 743.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

