Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Trading Down 0.3%

Amedeo Air Four Plus Ltd (LON:AA4)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 32.25 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 33 ($0.43). Approximately 10,461 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 918,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.10 ($0.43).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 33.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 35.46.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Company Profile (LON:AA4)

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

