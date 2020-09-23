Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56. Ameren posted earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

AEE traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $77.06. 1,152,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,297. Ameren has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $87.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.54 and a 200-day moving average of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 274.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 282.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Ameren during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

