Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) will announce sales of $1.73 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameren’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.75 billion and the lowest is $1.71 billion. Ameren posted sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year sales of $5.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $5.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays cut shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,291,000 after purchasing an additional 415,960 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ameren by 20.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,033,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,576,000 after acquiring an additional 839,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,269,000 after acquiring an additional 65,891 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,444,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,321,000 after purchasing an additional 160,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,130,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,915 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AEE traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.06. 1,152,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,297. Ameren has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $87.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.10%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

