American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

AEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

AEL traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $20.08. 634,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,903. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.62. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $34.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $543.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.97 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 14.19%. On average, analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 572.3% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1,578.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.