American Express (NYSE:AXP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will announce $1.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for American Express’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the lowest is $0.59. American Express posted earnings per share of $2.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $8.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Express.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXP. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1,124.9% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,465,339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $810,328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692,580 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,098,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097,131 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $999,362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619,218 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 877.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,103,833 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $302,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,559,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $520,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,850 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,884,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,668,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.61. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Express (AXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.