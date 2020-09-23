America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Analysts expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to post $2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.45 and the lowest is $1.83. America’s Car-Mart posted earnings per share of $2.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year earnings of $9.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $9.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $11.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $1.35. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 7.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRMT shares. TheStreet raised America’s Car-Mart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $90.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. America’s Car-Mart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

CRMT stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,325. The company has a market cap of $607.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.59. America’s Car-Mart has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director William H. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $512,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,453,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $31,389.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 10.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at $291,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter valued at $2,141,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 45.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after buying an additional 67,689 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 8.4% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

