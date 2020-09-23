Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amgen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $254.69.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $247.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.48. Amgen has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $144.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

