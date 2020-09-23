AmonD Reaches Market Cap of $1.50 Million (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 21% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded up 29.5% against the dollar. AmonD has a market cap of $1.50 million and $148,483.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart, OKEx Korea, Hanbitco and CPDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00228501 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00083336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.27 or 0.01473228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00193469 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD's launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD's total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 804,484,534 tokens. AmonD's official website is www.amond.cc . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial .

Buying and Selling AmonD

AmonD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Hanbitco, OKEx Korea and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

