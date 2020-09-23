Ampleforth 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.56 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth token can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00006745 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex and Bilaxy. Ampleforth has a market cap of $103.78 million and $6.56 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043968 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.80 or 0.04381715 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009552 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00058781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00034141 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Ampleforth Token Profile

AMPL is a token. It was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 313,852,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,626,165 tokens. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

