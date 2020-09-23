Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) Shares Down 1.3%

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)’s stock price fell 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.51 and last traded at $29.83. 93,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.23.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIVO. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 78.3% in the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 25,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period.

