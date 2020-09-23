Analysts Anticipate BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will post $39.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.40 million. BioDelivery Sciences International reported sales of $30.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year sales of $155.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150.80 million to $159.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $198.18 million, with estimates ranging from $174.20 million to $212.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.27 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 4.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BDSI shares. BidaskClub raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioDelivery Sciences International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.97.

NASDAQ BDSI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.80 and a beta of 0.57. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32.

In other news, Director W. Mark Watson sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 217,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,794.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $948,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,206,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,716,890.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.8% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,545,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,538,000 after purchasing an additional 361,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 21.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,688,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,442,000 after purchasing an additional 826,762 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 20.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,384,362 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 407,187 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,106,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.6% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,974,532 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 67,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

