Analysts Anticipate Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $225.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) will post sales of $225.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $224.90 million and the highest is $225.76 million. Extreme Networks reported sales of $255.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full year sales of $930.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $919.10 million to $942.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $967.91 million, with estimates ranging from $965.20 million to $970.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Extreme Networks.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.68 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 13.38%. Extreme Networks’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXTR. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,972.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 283.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,120,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after buying an additional 2,305,938 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,528,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 746.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,395,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 1,230,669 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,348,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after buying an additional 417,199 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,390,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,477,000 after buying an additional 404,595 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXTR stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $4.03. 22,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,252. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.10, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.84.

Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

