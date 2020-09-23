Analysts Anticipate FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $384.28 Million

Analysts expect that FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) will announce $384.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $365.41 million to $407.70 million. FirstCash posted sales of $452.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FirstCash.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $412.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FCFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush cut FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

FirstCash stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.27. The stock had a trading volume of 214,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,845. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.50. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $55.44 and a 52 week high of $96.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCFS. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 1,174.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 795,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,259,000 after buying an additional 732,800 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,104,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,262,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $220,142,000 after buying an additional 416,974 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth $12,919,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 19.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,073,627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,022,000 after buying an additional 172,465 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstCash (FCFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.