Analysts Anticipate GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Brokerages forecast that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will post sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $974.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. GameStop reported sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year sales of $5.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GameStop.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GME. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on GameStop from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on GameStop from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 16.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 17.8% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in GameStop by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in GameStop by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its stake in GameStop by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GME traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.56. 34,539,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,777,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77. The firm has a market cap of $688.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.35. GameStop has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $11.17.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GameStop (GME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.