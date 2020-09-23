Analysts Anticipate GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Brokerages forecast that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will post sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $974.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. GameStop reported sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year sales of $5.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GameStop.
GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 16.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 17.8% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in GameStop by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in GameStop by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its stake in GameStop by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSE GME traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.56. 34,539,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,777,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77. The firm has a market cap of $688.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.35. GameStop has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $11.17.
About GameStop
GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.
