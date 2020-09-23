Analysts Anticipate Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $254.69 Million

Equities analysts expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to post sales of $254.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $233.15 million and the highest is $275.90 million. Kimco Realty posted sales of $282.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $991.10 million to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $938.10 million to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.35 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 93.11% and a return on equity of 20.23%. Kimco Realty’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

KIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

In other Kimco Realty news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $71,398,336.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 32.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 46,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.2% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 110,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.5% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 55,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 14.2% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

