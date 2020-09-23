Analysts Anticipate Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) to report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.16. Lattice Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $100.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director John Bourgoin sold 8,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $253,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,652. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $113,987.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,819.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,793 shares of company stock worth $2,793,321. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 176.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LSCC traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $27.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,708. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.81. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

