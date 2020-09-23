Analysts Anticipate Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.88 Million

Equities analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) to post $94.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.15 million and the highest is $163.61 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $294.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $87.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $180.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.99 million, with estimates ranging from $590,000.00 to $47.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.16% and a net margin of 12.26%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.37.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 102.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 334,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 169,000 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 16,165 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 229.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 109,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 76,400 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $166,000.

NASDAQ:LXRX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.54. 3,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,986. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.34. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $5.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

