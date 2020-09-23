Analysts Anticipate Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) to Announce $0.92 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) to report earnings per share of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.82. Sun Life Financial reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sun Life Financial.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SLF. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Veritas Investment Research raised Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

Shares of SLF traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.58. The stock had a trading volume of 373,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,651. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.65. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $50.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,091,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,234,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,347,000 after buying an additional 23,413 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,306,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,166,000 after buying an additional 645,656 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,451,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,098,000 after buying an additional 790,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,119,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,205,000 after acquiring an additional 133,778 shares during the period. 43.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

