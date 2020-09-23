Analysts Anticipate Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $314.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will post sales of $314.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $309.00 million to $320.00 million. Tower Semiconductor posted sales of $312.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $310.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.95%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tower Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

NASDAQ:TSEM traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $18.49. 4,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.34. Tower Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.16.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 77.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 108.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 12.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

