Analysts Anticipate UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $305.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will announce $305.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $302.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $310.24 million. UDR posted sales of $289.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.34). UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $307.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial downgraded UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler cut UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

NYSE:UDR traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $32.65. 39,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,114. UDR has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $51.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 69.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.9% in the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 12,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 0.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 104,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in UDR by 1.5% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 2.6% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

