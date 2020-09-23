Analysts Anticipate Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will post sales of $2.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zogenix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.10 million and the lowest is $600,000.00. Zogenix reported sales of $630,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 219%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full-year sales of $10.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.60 million to $17.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $92.77 million, with estimates ranging from $11.50 million to $119.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.06. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZGNX shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, June 26th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zogenix in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Zogenix by 8.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Zogenix by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix in the second quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Zogenix by 2,196.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Zogenix by 47.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zogenix stock traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,289. Zogenix has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $57.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.87.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

