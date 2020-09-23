Analysts Expect BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) to report $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.78. BankUnited reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $3.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $228.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.68 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

BKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on BankUnited from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Compass Point upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BankUnited from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,048,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,408,000 after purchasing an additional 108,192 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,498,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,129,000 after purchasing an additional 151,263 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,148,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,003,000 after purchasing an additional 964,062 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,434,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,218,000 after purchasing an additional 734,991 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,331,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,509 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BankUnited stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.20. 16,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average is $20.25. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $37.60.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

