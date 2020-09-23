Analysts Expect Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) will report $2.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Commscope’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.11 billion. Commscope posted sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commscope will report full-year sales of $8.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $8.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $8.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Commscope.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a positive return on equity of 33.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on COMM shares. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Commscope in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Commscope in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Commscope in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 29,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307,005. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18. Commscope has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $15.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Commscope by 1,076.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Commscope during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commscope in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Commscope by 72.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Commscope by 803.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

