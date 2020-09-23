Analysts Expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.77. Community Bank System posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.27 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

CBU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,314,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,504,000 after purchasing an additional 342,692 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,021,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,246,000 after acquiring an additional 46,982 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 680,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,875,000 after buying an additional 9,438 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CBU traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,413. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Community Bank System has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

