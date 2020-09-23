Analysts Expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to Announce $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Community Trust Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Community Trust Bancorp.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.55 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 24.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

In other news, Director Franky Minnifield acquired 1,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $28,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,249.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTBI. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 17.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.62. 484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,254. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $504.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.