Analysts Expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to announce sales of $47.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.40 million and the highest is $50.63 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping reported sales of $54.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year sales of $181.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $172.13 million to $186.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $217.96 million, with estimates ranging from $213.04 million to $222.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $33.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 14.33%.

EGLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. DNB Markets raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.08.

EGLE stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.44 million, a P/E ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $34.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.19.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel purchased 9,000 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $160,110.00. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 598.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 207,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 294,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 108,883 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 186,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 93,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 55,152 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 243.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,671 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 55,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

